Sports News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bismarck Appiah scores to send Hadiya Hossana top of Ethiopian Premier League table

Ghana international Bismarck Appiah

Ghanaian forward Bismarck Appiah was on target as Hadiya Hossana maintained their perfect start to the season in Ethiopia with a victory over Sidama Coffee.



The 25-year-old netted his side's second in the 3-1 win over Sidama to move top of the Ethiopian topflight league table.



Ugandan forward Isaac Isinde put the visitors, Hadiya Hossana, in the lead after just five minutes.



In a fiercely contested encounter, Hidaya then doubled their lead two minutes after the break following a composed finish by Ghanaian striker Bismarck Appiah.



Salif Fofana put the game beyond the reach of Sidama after netting in the 55th minute.



With the three points sealed by Hossana, the home side pulled one back through forward Git Gatkoch, who was starting his first game of the season.



Appiah netted his first goal of the campaign after three matches to help the high flying Hidaya Hossana to the top of the league.

