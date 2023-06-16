Bingobets presents GH₵13,476 cheque to jackpot winner

Sports News of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: Bingobets

Bingobets, an outstanding betting company within the industry, have as part of it’s loyalty customer reward package system have once again rewarded a lucky winner from one of it’s retail outlet in Dawhenya, Shedrack Benson Izuchukwu, with an incredible jackpot win of 13,476.81 Cedis. The award was given to Shedrack on Thursday, 15th June 2023, at the company's office located in Kisseman.



Shedrack Benson Izuchukwu was ecstatic to receive such a significant award from Bingobets, stating that he had never won such an amount before. He expressed his gratitude towards the company’s efforts in rewarding their loyal customers and its staff for making his dream come true. Shedrack stated that he would use the money to invest in his in his business as he is self employed.



The management of Bingobets was thrilled to presentShedrack with his winnings and stated that the company takes pride in rewarding its loyal customers. They also commended Shedrack for his unrelenless, as he had been a regular customer for years without winning any significant amount.



The company's CEO Dr Kobby Boateng said, "at bingobets, the key to growth evolves around the key customers , and we strive to provide them with the best betting experience possible. We are thrilled to see Shedrack win this jackpot, and we hope that it will make a positive impact on his life."

Mr Godwin Kafui Komla Tsah who is the head of technical further said that, the company has been working on an improved, user friendly online platform with more games specifically made for the Ghanaian market which he seeks to invite all customers and potential customers to sign up via www.bingobets.com.



The award ceremony was attended by members of the press, who captured the exciting moment on camera. The news of Shedrack win quickly spread, and many customers of Bingobets expressed their excitement and congratulated him on social media platforms.



Bingobets continues to be a popular betting company in the region, providing its customers with a wide range of betting options and opportunities to win big. The company has a reputation for being fair and transparent, which has endeared it to many customers. The company wishes to invite the general public especially those who love gambling and are of the age 18 and above to sign up on our new platform filled with unique gaming sensations.



