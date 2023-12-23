Bikers' wild stuns at BHIM concert destroy Accra Sports Stadium pitch

Sports News of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Motorbike riders performed a jaw-dropping spectacle that left the Accra Sports Stadium grounds scarred as the bikers took center stage at the BHIM Nation concert on Friday, December 22, 2023.



The bikers performed wild stunts as Stonebwoy made his grand entrance in an epic fashion at 7th edition of Stonebwoy's concert named the "5th Dimension Homecoming Edition".



The bikers' performance at the BHIM Nation concert marked a new low for the Accra Sports Stadium.



As they executed gravity-defying 360 stunts, the already fragile pitch couldn't withstand the pressure, resulting in visible damage.



The unexpected turn of events highlighted the urgent need for the NSA to prioritize stadium maintenance over revenue-generating events.



For the past few years, Ghanaian football fans have been vocal about the deteriorating state of the Accra Sports Stadium.



The pitch, once lush and vibrant, has lost its greenery and depleted over time, raising concerns among sports enthusiasts.



The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has even flagged the stadium, once the nation's pride, as unfit for purpose.



In a surprising turn of events, the National Sports Authority (NSA), instead of committing to managing and renovating the stadium, decided to capitalize on its prime location by renting it out for concerts.



The decision, aimed at generating revenue, has worsened the already bad state of the pitch.



While the BHIM Nation concert will undoubtedly be remembered for its success, the unexpected stunt show on the pitch brought attention to the deteriorating state of the Accra Sports Stadium, urging authorities to reconsider their priorities for the iconic venue.



