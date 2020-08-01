Sports News of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Big relief for Afriyie Acquah and Bernard Mensah as Turkish FA announces no relegation

Acquah's side Yeni Malatyaspor finished 16th out of the 18 teams

The clubs of Afriyie Acquah and Bernard Mensah will remain in the Turkish Super Lig for next season despite finishing in the relegation zone of the just ended 2019/20 campaign.



This is because the Turkish Football Federation on Wednesday, 29 June, 2020 announced that clubs in the top-tier will not be demoted.



TFF chairman Nihat Ozdemir also announced that that 21 teams will play in the Super Lig next season.



But this means, four teams will be relegated at the end of the 2020/21 term with 20 to compete in the top-tier division for the 2021-22 season.



Acquah's side Yeni Malatyaspor finished 16th out of the 18 teams and Kayserispor who have Mensah in their books were 17th.



The bottom club was Ankaragücü.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.