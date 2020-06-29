Sports News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Big blow to Trabzonspor as star man Caleb Ekuban is sidelined for three weeks

Trabzonspor has been dealt with a massive blow in their Turkish Super Lig title push with news that striker Caleb Ansah Ekuban could be sidelined for up to three weeks with an injury.



The 26-year-old missed the side's 1-1 stalemate against Ankaragucu at home at the weekend due to the setback.



The Ghana international suffered the injury in the side's 2-2 draw against Alanyaspor last week.



A first-degree tear has been detected after the Ghanaian underwent an MRI scan, ruling him out for a maximum of three weeks.



Despite being away for 12 weeks, the Ghana striker has already produced 9 goals, 7 assists in 27 matches.



This is a massive improvement from the eight goals, two assists in 36 matches for the Black Sea Storm.



The Ghanaian striker has rediscovered his lethal form this season for the Turkish side and will benefit the West African giants greatly in the qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.