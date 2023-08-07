Big blow for Ghana as medal-hopeful Azamati pulls out of World Athletics Championships

Sports News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Ghana's star sprinter, Benjamin Azamati, has been compelled to withdraw from the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, owing to a groin injury.



With the championship set to commence in less than two weeks, the national 100m record holder has confirmed his inability to regain fitness in time for the prestigious event.



Over the past few years, the 25-year-old has showcased his prowess and emerged as one of Ghana and Africa's top athletes. He not only shattered a 22-year-old national record but also received accolades on multiple occasions.



Azamati twice surpassed Leo Myles Mills’ 9.98-second record, clocking 9.97 and 9.90 during the Texas Relays.



Originally slated to represent Ghana in the 4x100m relays after failing to qualify for the individual 100m event, Azamati will now be replaced by Edwin Gadayi.



"In light of a significant groin injury sustained during my outdoor season in Europe around a month and a half ago, I am regrettably withdrawing from the much-anticipated 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Furthermore, the strain of traveling between continents for securing a functional US visa in Barbados while simultaneously competing at a high level aggravated the injury," a section of Azamati's statement explained.



He added, "Unfortunately, the injury has not healed as anticipated, and medical advice advises me to take a break from running. Although I was eager to represent my country and compete on the global stage, my management team and I have collectively decided against participating in the championship to avoid worsening the injury and endangering my long-term potential."



The 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships is scheduled to be held from August 19 to August 27.



