Big blow: Midfielder Benjamin Afutu ruled out of Hearts of Oak’s game against Inter Allies

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Accra Hearts of Oak will miss the services of midfielder Benjamin Afutu Kotey when they take on Inter Allies FC in round 20 of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians will host Allies in the regional derby at the Accra Sports Stadium this Sunday.



Afutu is suspended for the match due to accumulated yellow cards in games against Legon Cities FC, Berekum Chelsea, and AshantiGold SC last weekend.



This is in line with Article 28(1)(e) of the GFA Premier League Regulations (2019) which states that "An unqualified player is a player who has received a caution in three league matches."



The talented player has been instrumental in the midfield for the Phobians this season and his absence could be felt on Sunday.



He has bagged 2 goals in 14 appearances for the capital-based club so far this season in the Ghana premiership.