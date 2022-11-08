Bibiani Goldstars forward Ibrahim Laar dream of playing for Real Madrid or Dortmund

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Goldstars forward, Ibrahim Laar, has said his dream is to play for Spanish giants, Real Madrid, or Borussia Dortmund in the future.



The 25-year-old who joined the Bibiani-based club before the start of the season from Eleven Wonders has been excellent so far.



Laar has scored two goals in five games for Bibiani Goldstars in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



Both goals came in the win over King Faisal in the matchday five fixture as his side recorded a 2-1 win over the bottom-rocked Faisal.



He scored 10 goals in the top flight last season for Techiman Eleven Wonders.



“My ambition is to play for Real Madrid or join Borussia Dortmund at some point,” he told Asempa FM in an interview.



“I am working towards it. I played in Denmark previously and I am working strongly to return to Europe.”



With his first two goals of the season, Laar is the second-joint top scorer of the Ghana Premier League.