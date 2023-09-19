Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei vows to secure victory against Kotoko

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei is determined to secure a victory when his team face Asante Kotoko on Saturday.



The Goldstars began the season with a defeat against Berekum Chelsea, and Osei, a former Kotoko assistant coach, is targeting a win against the Porcupine Warriors to bounce back from their opening-day loss.



Kotoko will come into the game not in great form after being held to a goalless draw by newly promoted Heart of Lions in Kumasi.



"We are aiming to beat Kotoko to boost our season after defeat in our first game of the season. We lost to Chelsea, so at all costs, we need to get the whole three points at home against Kotoko, and I believe in the team that we can make it," he stated.



Bibiani Goldstars have also announced gate fees for the highly anticipated clash against Kotoko, with patrons expected to pay GHC60 and GHC30 for VIP and Popular Stand, respectively.