Bibiani Goldstars beats Great Olympics 1-0 to deepen their wounds

Sports News of Sunday, 30 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Goldstars has deepened the woes of Great Olympics after inflicting a 1-0 win on them in week 29 of the Ghana Premier League.



Godfred Kyei shot the host into the lead after 19 minutes into the clash at Duns Park on Sunday afternoon as Goldstars went to recess with a goal advantage.



Despite creating scoring opportunities, both teams were unable to find the back of the net, and with no additional goal in the match, Goldstars cruised to a win to merit the three maximum points at stake.



Bibiani Goldstars are now 7th on the league standings with 41 points whiles Great Olympics drops to the relegation zone again.



The Dade boys moved out of the drop after their 2-0 win over Asante Kotoko in mid-week but defeat against Goldstars has sent them back into the relegation zone.