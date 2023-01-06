Bibiani Gold Stars manager Michael Osei wins GPL Coach of the Month award

Sports News of Friday, 6 January 2023

Bibiani Gold Stars trainer Michael Osei has won the Coach of the Month award for November.



The former Asante Kotoko gaffer was declared the winner after going unbeaten in the match with three games, drawing two games.



In November, his side managed to score 7 goals and conceded two goals.



He beat off competition from Slavko Matic of Hearts of Oak, Real Tamale United head coach Baba Nuhu and James Jimmy Corbblah of King Faisal football club.



He will receive a 40-inch NASCO television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.



Michael Osei has steered Gold Stars to the third position on the league log after 10 games, winning 5, drawing 2, and losing 3.



The Miners will look to continue their fine form as they host league leaders Aduana at Dun's Park on matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League.