Bibiani Gold Stars close to appointing Samuel Boadu as head coach - Reports

Sports News of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side, Bibiani Gold Stars are in advanced talks to appoint Samuel Boadu as the new head coach for the side.



The Miners are currently without a head coach Michael Osei was asked by the leadership of the club to step down.



The former Asante Kotoko head coach was asked to step aside following a poor run of results.



Assistant coach, Godwin Ablordey has been in charge of the club. He led the side to secure a point against Bechem United in the matchday 12 games at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.



However, reports in the local media suggest that the club have been in talks with Boadu to take over the club as the head coach for the rest of the season.



Samuel Boadu after leaving Hearts of Oak two seasons ago has been with lower side, Kumasi Cornerstone.



He steered the Phobian Club to win five trophies during his two year stay at the club.