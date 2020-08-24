Sports News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Beyonce is my celebrity crush – Mohammed Kudus

Ajax new boy Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Kudus has mentioned American singer Beyonce as his ‘celebrity crush’.



The midfielder joined Ajax recently and has already shown signs of a great prospect in the few pre-season matches played so far.



His impressive displays have not gone unnoticed as the Ajax coach has lavished praises on him.



"I had already seen many matches of that boy on television and I am not surprised what he shows here," "In a first match it is always a matter of searching, but he showed that he understands the game, that he has skills and he is physically strong.



“He just has to go through the process. He is a player who can play in many positions. I'm not sure about that yet.In Denmark he has played in almost all positions in midfield and on the attack. He has a number of characteristics, which makes him excellent on the flanks, for example as a left wing defender."



Despite his packed schedules as a footballer, Kudus makes time to admire a few celebrities and who appeal to him most is the music icon Beyonce.



The Nima-born midfielder in a Q&A with Ajax made the difficult choice of picking Beyonce as his celebrity crush.



”It’s a tough one, but if I have to name one then it’ll be Beyoncé,” he said.



Beyonce’s unquestionable popularity in Ghana witnessed another giant leap when she featured ‘dancehall king’ Shatta Wale on her Already song.



The video which was released has been one of the most viewed videos on Youtube since it release.





