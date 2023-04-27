Betway donates equipment to GFA for development of Women's football

Sports News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Leading online betting and gaming brand, Betway has donated football equipment to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to support the development of the sport in the country.



The donation was made during the Leadership and Development Training for Women's Football Administrators, which took place on Thursday, April 27.



The items donated include a movable goalpost, balls, training bibs, and goalkeeping gloves, among other things.



Magnus Rex Danquah Jnr, Betway Ghana's Country Manager – Operations, presented the donation to the GFA and expressed the company's commitment to supporting women's football in every capacity through the leadership conference.



President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku, who was present during the ceremony, commended Betway for contributing significantly to the development of women's football in the country.



He said that Betway had been a key partner of the GFA after the two organizations formed a partnership, which speaks volumes about the development of the Women's Premier League (WPL).



He added that the Ghana Premier League (GPL) is envious of the development of the WPL because the clubs have been cooperative with the new ideas shared and the new equipment provided by Betway.



The Vice-Chairperson of the Women's Premier League Committee, Rosalind Amoh, received the donation on behalf of the WPL.



