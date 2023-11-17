Betting destroying our football – Ex Hearts of Oak defender Dan Quaye

Sports News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Ghana international, Dan Qauye has named social media and betting as the two things hindering the personal development of players and football in general.



According to him, players are not so fixated on their presence on social media that they barely have time for their personal training to perfect what the coaches are teaching them.



He also named betting as one thing that takes the element of fair play out of the game of football while urging players to stay away from betting and limit their time on social media.



“There is a lack of quality in the system, unlike in our time, but what has spoiled football now is betting and social media. Players don’t do personal training because they will use that time to be on social media.”



“They have to limit their time on social media and focus more on their training and concentrate solely on the game, and they must go all out for the supporters because football is for the fans,” Dan Quaye said on Rainbow Radio.



Meanwhile, Accra Hearts of Oak have parted ways with coach Martin Koopman after supervising 10 games in the ongoing 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League season.