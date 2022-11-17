Better than Vinicius and Neymar - Ghanaians drool over Afriyie Barnieh's performance against Switzerland

Sports News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Some Ghanaians on social media have described Hearts of Oak’s forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh as a better player than Brazilian duo Neymar and Vinicius Jr



Afriyie Barnieh was handed his first starting role in Ghana’s friendly match against Switzerland on Thursday, November 17, 2022.



The Hearts of Oak player put up a great performance as he was able to dazzle his way into tight areas to create a few chances at goal.



The player who was deployed on the right wings was able to win a few free kicks for Ghana in the game including a penalty call which was overlooked by the referee.



The Black Stars of Ghana defeated Switzerland by 2-0 in the international friendly matchat the ZSC Stadium in Abu Dhabi.



Goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo gave Ghana the deserving win over their European opponents as they head to the 2022 World Cup in high spirits.



Reacting to Afriyie Barnieh’s performance in the game, some called for more game time for the home-based player in Ghana’s matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Afriyie Barnieh is better than Vinicius Junior in my books — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) November 17, 2022

Are you watching Afriyie Barnieh? Are you watching? — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) November 17, 2022

Afriyie Barnieh..it’s ok..Go and sit down



You’ve made a case for yourself



Mamamiaaaaa???????????????? — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) November 17, 2022

Afriyie Barnieh..Wow I'm impressed.???????????????? Hardworking and handsome. ???? — EFUA ????????❤ (@Efua_ampofoa) November 17, 2022

•Captained the Black Satellites to win the U20 AFCON



•Key part of the Hearts team that won their first GPL title in 11years



•Qualified Ghana to the CHAN for the first time since 2014



•Afriyie Barnieh starts his first ever Black Stars game vs Switzerland



Dreams fulfilled???? pic.twitter.com/TvmkajaRWL — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) November 17, 2022

They made me believe Afriyie Barnieh can’t play at a high level hahaa see ball — Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) November 17, 2022

Aah Actor Yaw Dabo Wey discover Afriyie Barnieh?? Ei — ADOFO ASA (@_adofoasa__) November 17, 2022

Impressive first half, clear to be better though.



• Afriyie Barnieh has been the wow factor • Defence is very solid • Tariq Lamptey is a priceless asset • Midfield is compact • Attackers are pushing



If we continue like this in the 2nd half, we can get some goals. pic.twitter.com/NCbGGPt56N — Fredrick Gyan-Mante (@Freddie_GH) November 17, 2022

Afriyie Barnieh deserves more playing time. What a delight to watch — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) November 17, 2022

Afriyie Barnieh’s big money move to Europe is very close, I can tell. Top Fella???? — Samuello ???????????? (@SamuelloGh) November 17, 2022

Breaking News : Scouts from Barcelona and Manchester United are in Qatar right now to monitor Afriyie Barnieh of Ghana Black Stars — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) November 17, 2022

the best player on the field today????afriyie barnieh. pic.twitter.com/TbBccSQeZ8 — wud (@KojoWud_) November 17, 2022

Afriyie Barnieh is better than Rashford and Sancho but Manchester United fans will argue. — Sharyf???? (@__Sharyf) November 17, 2022

Somebody say Afriyie Barnieh dey see top secof ibi Accra sun dey Qatar — Kay???? (@KayPoissonOne) November 17, 2022

