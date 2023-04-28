You are here: HomeSports2023 04 28Article 1757300

Better than Messi, Benzema - Social media users rave over Isak's incredible assist against Everton

Some social media users have rated Alexander Isak's incredible solo run assist against Everton above Bezema and Lionel Messi's.

Isak from the halfway went about four Everton defenders multiple times before dinking the ball over Pickford for Murphy to tap home at the far post.

The Swedish has been trending as football fans compare his assist to that of Lionel Messi's in the 2022 World Cup, where he similarly set up Julian Alverez against Croatia after a brilliant run from the halfway line and turning Gvardiol inside out.

Benzema's magical close control at the barline to get past three Atletico Madrid defers before setting up Isco to finish in the UEFA Champions League semis in 2017 has also had a mention in the comparison.

Among the three staggering assists that involved magical dribbles, the majority believe Isak's stands out.

Newcastle United won the game 4-1 at Goodison Park deepening relegation threatened, Everton's woes.


