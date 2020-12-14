Press Releases of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: BetPlanet

BetPlanet sets record, rewards winner of Golden Goal Promotion with sleek Mercedes

(From left) Mr. Galevo presenting the Mercesdes to Samuel Tawiah

Planet Sports Limited, operators of BetPlanet, has set a record in Ghana by becoming the first betting company in Ghana to reward a lucky customer with a luxurious Mercedes Benz.



Over the weekend, Samuel Tawiah emerged winner out of 10 finalists who competed in the finals of the BetPlanet Golden Goal promotion.



On December, 12 a plush event was held at the Fantasy Dome in Accra to reward 10 individuals who made it to the finals of the Golden Goal event.



The 10 finals; Samuel Tawiah, Adbul Razak, Eric Agyei, Gifty Nana Ama, Felix Amoah, Francis Owusu, Sung-Duk Na, Hayford Twum, Eric Botwe and Nicholas Sapaning, went through a rigorous virtual penalty knockout tournament.



After several rounds of the penalty shootout, Samuel Tawiah was crowned winner. He won the ultimate prize which is the sleek Mercedes and drove it straight home.



The rest of the nine contestants received amazing cash prizes for their efforts at the Golden Goal finals. Nicholas came second in the competition and won GHS 10,000, while Eric Agyei received GHS 9,000 for placing third.



In fourth place, Hayford Twum received GHS 8,000. Francis Owusu also got GHS 7,000 for placing fifth, while Sung-Duk Na got GHS 6,000 for coming sixth. In seventh place, Gifty Nana Ama received GHS 5,000, followed by Adbul Razak who got GHS 4,000 for placing eight. Felix Amoah also got GHS 2,000 for placing 10th.



Speaking at the event, Mr. Sosthenes Galevo, Country Manager, Planet Sports Limited stated that the Golden Goal campaign is a game-changer in the betting industry with the sole aim of impacting on the lives of the company’s cherished customers.



“We assured all our stakeholders that on December 12, we will be giving out a sleek Mercedes for free to the winner of the Golden Goal competition and we have honoured that promise.



Apart from that lucky person who won luxurious Mercedes, the remaining nine contestants are also winners with BetPlanet, therefore, we also rewarded them with amazing cash prizes,” he stated.



After being presented with the keys to the car, Samuel Tawiah said he is extremely excited about winning the sleek Mercedes Benz.



He added that BetPlanet has really fulfilled his dream of owning a Mercedes Benz that he can enjoy together with his family.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.