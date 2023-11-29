BetPawa terminates contract with GFA as headline sponsor of Ghana Premier League - Reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Ghana Premier League headline sponsor, betPawa has reportedly terminated their contract with the Ghana Football Association.



The reports indicate that the GFA has communicated the termination to all the Ghana Premier League clubs.



However, there has not been any official announcement on the supposed termination of the contract from the GFA or the gaming company.



betPawa officially signed a deal to become the headline sponsor for the GPL at a ceremony held at the Headquarters of Ghana’s football on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.



The gaming company penned a three-year deal worth $ 6 million. For each season, an amount of $2 million was to be invested into the promotion of the Ghana Premier League.



Also, the GFA mandated to initiate the ‘Locker-room Bonuses’ which is a winning bonus package for each player and technical team of a winning club in the Ghana Premier League.



Part of the sponsorship was said to be invested in the construction of an Astro-turf at the Ghanaman Soccer Center in Prampram to be named the betPawa pitch. The construction was expected to start in October 2022.





