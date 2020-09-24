Sports News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Best Ghanaian players to watch in Europe this season

Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew are among Ghana's top players in Europe this year

The Premier League (EPL) is home to some of the world’s greatest football players. Young talents from all over the world aspire to play for an English team someday, and Ghana is no exception! The West African country produced some of the greatest footballers in history and continue birthing some excellent talents for the global fraternity.



If you've been closely following the European leagues this season, a few Ghanaian players undoubtedly stand out in the crowd. Here's our list of the



Top 5 Ghanaian Players in Europe this Season



1. Andre Ayew, Swansea City – A strong contender for Swansea City’s Player of the Year award following a robust performance this season. 30-year old Andre Ayew scored 16 goals from 45 league matches, propelling Swansea to the playoffs. Ayew is currently the reigning champion among compatriots, scoring the maximum number of goals during 2019-20. According to popular reports, PSG is keen on hiring the Ghanaian superstar for the next season, even tabling an offer for €5 million.



2. Jordan Ayew, Crystal Palace – The second Ayew brother on our list, Jordan finished the current season with a bang and was aptly adjudged Crystal Palace’s Player of the Year following multiple outstanding performances. Jordan Ayew was also awarded the Player’s Player of Year title after his incredible 87-minute strike against West Ham United, which went on to become the Goal of the Season. The striker set a new record as Ghana’s full-time leading goal scorer at the EPL, netting nine goals this season. Jordan Ayew surpassed Anthony Yeboah of Leeds United by scoring 25 goals in 129 appearances, compared to Yeboah’s 24 from 47 matches.



3. Mohammed Kudus, Ajax Amsterdam – The young Ghanaian talent had a great season in 2019-20, scoring 11 goals for the Danish side from just 25 appearances. Kudus was recently nominated for the Golden Boy awards following an outstanding performance while playing for FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish league. The 20-year old capped this season with a transfer to Ajax Amsterdam, securing his place in a premier European club.



4. Thomas Partey, Atletico Madrid – One of Atletico’s most prized possessions and a key player in the current season, Thomas Partey scored two goals from 32 appearances. Despite what seems like a lacklustre performance to the uninitiated, his presence in the midfield was of significant importance for his side. If rumours are to be believed, Partey is planning a move to Arsenal for the next season.



5. Mohammed Salisu, Real Valladolid – With a killer debut this season, the 20-year old has already been spotted by Spanish legends Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, both of whom want to sign the young Ghanaian to their squad for the upcoming season. There are also reports of English giants Southampton and Manchester United secretly vying for Salisu.

