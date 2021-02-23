Sports News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Besiktas yet to make a decision on Bernard Mensah’s future at the club

Bernard Mensah, Besiktas midfielder

Turkish giants Besiktas are yet to make a decision on the future of midfielder Bernard Mensah as his loan spell nears expiration.



The 26-year-old is currently on loan from rivals Kayserispor with the Eagles having the option of making the deal a permanent one for € 4.5 million.



Mensah has struggled recently with injuries hampering his bright start to life at Besiktas.



His injury concerns has forced the club to tinker over his future even though there is huge interest in making the deal a permanent one.



The ex-Atletico Madrid man has made 21 appearances in the Super Lig this season, scoring four times and providing a single assist.



Mensah has played for Kasimpasa and Kayserispor in Turkey.