Besiktas decide not trigger clause to sign Bernard Mensah permanently

Sports News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Besiktas will not exercise the option to sign Black Stars midfielder, Bernard Mensah on a permanent deal when his loan deal expires at the end of the season.



The 26-year-old joined the Turkish giants on an initial loan deal from Kayserispor with the club having the option of making the move a permanent one for 4.5 million Euros.



Mensah's career got off to a flying start at Besiktas but has struggled in recent times, forcing the team to make an early decision on the Ghanaian.



His parent club Kayserispor is demanding 4.5 million euros for the Ghanaian international from Besiktas JK for his release.



Besiktas are not looking to make new signings in the summer and are ready to release Bernard Mensah.



The former Atletico Madrid player has made 27 appearances for Besiktas in the ongoing campaign, scoring four goals and creating an assist.



Mensah previously played for Kasimpasa in Turkey, having arrived from Atletico Madrid.