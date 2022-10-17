Berry Ladies organize health screening for residents of Madina and environs

Sports News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Women's Premier League outfit Berry Ladies organized a health screening for the residents of Madina, a suburb of the capital, Accra.



The initiative which goes a long way in earmarking Berry's status as a model football franchise was organized on Saturday, October 15 prior to the team's home fixture against Soccer Intellectuals.



The screening was conducted on various areas of health such as eye tests, blood pressure, hepatitis, and checks among a host of others including breast cancer awareness.



The Football Club intends to outline many of such activities during all its home matches to give back to the Madina Community for their unflinching support.



Berry Ladies, who picked their first win of the season against Soccer Intellectuals on Saturday, continue to set the tone for other clubs to emulate.