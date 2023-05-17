Berry Ladies CEO donates to Black Princesses

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer of Berry Ladies Football Club, Gifty Oware-Mensah donated items to Ghana’s female U-20 team, Black Princesses on Wednesday, May 17 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The items presented include sports drinks, chocolates, sanitary towels and an undisclosed cash after the team thrashed their Nigerien counterparts 11-0 in a friendly ahead of the maiden WAFU Zone-B U-20 Girls Cup.



The Princesses shot eight past the Nigeriens in the first 45 minutes before adding three more goals in the second half.



Meanwhile head coach Yussif Basigi has presented his final 20-players for the WAFU Zone-B tournament which is scheduled for Kumasi from Saturday May 20- Saturday June 3, 2023.



Ghana will join six other West African countries to contest for the trophy.



The Black Princesses have been pitted against Benin and Cote D’Ivoire in Group A while Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso and Togo square off in Group B.



Coach Basigi’s side will open their campaign on Saturday, May 20 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before taking on Benin in the last Group game.



LSN/KPE