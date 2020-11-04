Sports News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Bernhard Lippert recommended Jamie Leweling for Black Stars call-up – Kurt Okraku

Striker Jamie Leweling

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku has revealed that the new technical director of the association, Bernhard Lippert recommended striker Jamie Leweling for a Black Stars call up.



The 19-year-old who plies his trade for Greuther Furth in the German Bundesliga II was handed a maiden call-up to the national team ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan slated for this month.



The youngster has decided to pledge his international future to the West African country despite been available to play for the European powerhouse.



“Jamie Leveling was recommended by the Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association who is a German to coach CK Akonnor. As a result, Akonnor traveled to Germany and watched Jamie two times and some of his videos. And considering all the information that we had we thought it was imperative to bring him to the team” he told Hello FM.



“Some of the information was classified but Jamie must come to the team for which reason we gave the coach the green light to bring him. He's a 19-year-old, an offensive player and I think per his qualities he holds a good future” he added.



The Black Stars will lock horns with Sudan on November 12 at the Cape Coast Stadium and travel to Sudan five days later.

