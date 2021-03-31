Bernhard Lippert in awe of Black Stars defender Abdul Ganiyu

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Kumasi Asante Kotoko center back Ismael Abdul Ganiyu was the standout player among the local players handed opportunity by Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor during the two AFCON qualifying matches.



The center half started Ghana's 1-1 drawn game against South Africa and played in the 3-1 win over Sao Tome and Principe.



Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Bernhard Lippert has singled out the Kotoko center back as the local player who impressed him the most among all those handed opportunities.



In an interview after Ghana's 3-1 triumph over Sao Tome and Principe, Lippert confirmed that Ganiyu had two great games but can't say same for the other local players.



"In the training, they showed a very good performance but today it's not enough to trust them. I can assess Ganiyu, he made two very good matches but the other players it was on the 20 minute much time "he said.



He continued that, "Talking about Awako, we know what he can do but we have to see him again and again on this level. Also Sao Tome is not at highest level for me so it's difficult to assess a player. Gives him more time, they are adopting very well in training so I think more players then Ganiyu will make the way to the first eleven in the squad"he added.



