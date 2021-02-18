Sports News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bernard Tekpetey to return to Schalke at the end of the season

Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey

Ghana forward, Bernard Tekpetey will return to his parent club Schalke O4 at the end of the season, GHANASoccernet.com can authoritatively report.



Tekpetey is currently on loan at Bulgarian giants Ludogorets, where he is enjoying a good spell, having played 14 times this season.



Meanwhile, his parent club Schalke O4 is languishing bottom of the German league and could be relegated if things don’t change.



Tekpetey’s hopes of extending his stay in Bulgaria is likely not to happen as Schalke needs to keep some of their fringe players with many senior team members expected to leave.



The 23-year-old’s contract with Schalke expires in June 2022.