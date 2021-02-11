Sports News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Bernard Tekpetey scores twice to steer Ludogorets to victory at Svoge

Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey

Ghanaian international, Bernard Tekpetey grabbed a brace for Ludogorets on Thursday afternoon when the team defeated Svoge 3-1 in the round of 16 of the Bulgarian Cup competition.



The former Ghana U-23 star joined the Bulgarian club last summer in a loan deal from German Bundesliga side Schalke 04.



Although he does not score on a consistent basis, he always impresses when he is called into action.



Today, Bernard Tekpetey was a starter for Ludogorets when the team played as a guest to Svoge in the Bulgarian Cup.



He scored two goals with his first coming in the 18th minute to give the away team the lead at halftime.



His second came in the 57th minute to restore the lead for Ludogorets after Deyan Hristov had scored three minutes into the second half to draw level for Svoge.



With Claudiu Keseru also getting on the scoresheet in the 60th minute, Ludogorets won 3-1 at the end of the 90 minutes and progresses to the next stage of the Bulgarian Cup.