Bernard Tekpetey scores twice in Ludogorets' 3-0 win over Hebar

Sports News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey was the star of the show as Ludogorets cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Hebar in the Bulgarian First Professional League on Saturday afternoon.



Tekpetey, who started the game, scored twice in the first half and played 62 minutes before being substituted.



The match at the Georgi Benkovski Stadium got off to a flying start for Ludogorets, with the visitors taking the lead in the 7th minute. Aslak Fonn Witry played a brilliant pass to Kwadwo Duah, who then set up Tekpetey for an easy finish to put Ludogorets 1-0 up.



Tekpetey doubled Ludogorets' lead in the 19th minute after Hebar defender Joao Cesko failed to deal with a long pass. The ball fell kindly to Tekpetey, who scored to make it 2-0.



Rwan Seco added a third goal for Ludogorets in the 78th minute, scoring from a pass by Aslak Fonn Witry.



Tekpetey has been in impressive form this season, scoring ten goals and providing four assists in 28 appearances in the Bulgarian First Professional League.