Bernard Tekpetey scores second goal of the season in Ludogorets defeat to Lokomotiv Plovdiv

Sports News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey scored his second goal of the season for Ludogorets in their 2-1 defeat to Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Bulgarian top-flight on Saturday.



Ludogorets had to finish the game with nine men after Elvis Manu and Cauly Oliveira were shown a red card.



Tekpetey scored the opening goal of the game in the 15th minute of the first half.



Georgi Minchev equalized for the visitors two minutes later.



Lokomotiv Plovdiv got the winner through Dimitar Iliev's in the 32nd minute to take the lead before the break.



Ludogorets who have clinched a record 10th league title in a row prevented Plovdiv from scoring more goals in the second.



Bernard Tekpetey lasted 64 minutes in the game before he was substituted.



Tekpetey who is on loan at Ludogorets from relegated Bundesliga side Schalke has scored two goals and registered six assists in the ongoing season.