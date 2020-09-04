Soccer News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Bernard Tekpetey scores first Ludogorets Razgrad goal in a trial match

Tekpetey was on target for Ludogorets

Ghanaian attacker Bernard Tekpetey netted his very first goal for PFC Ludogorets Razgrad during a trial match on Thursday.



Ludogorets thrashed third-tier side FC Sozopol 4-0 at the Huvepharma Arena stadium.



Fans were allowed to attend the game but they were required to maintain social distancing.



Tekpetey scored the third goal of the match in the 35th minute after Claudiu Keseru had scored twice in 9th and 28th minutes respectively.



Congolese forward Mavis Tchibota completed the match as he scored two minutes from full-time.



Tekpetey joined the Bulgarian champions this summer on loan from German Bundesliga side Schalke 04.





