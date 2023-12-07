Bernard Tekpetey provides assist in Ludogorets’ heavy win over Lokomotiv Plovdiv

Sports News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey provided an assist for Ludogorets Razgrad as the hammered Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the round of 16 of the Bulgarian Cup.



The 26-year-old assisted the opening goal as his team went on a rampage to pick apart the top tier club.



Tekpetey set up Caio Vidal to open the scoring for Ludogorets Razgrad after only 11 minutes into the game on Wednesday afternoon.



The home side went into the break with the one goal advantage and were prepping for a late goal spree.



Lokomotiv Plovdiv were reduced to 10 men after Jorge Segura was sent off in the 57th minute after receiving his second yellow card of the match.



Ludogorets Razgrad capitalised and doubled their lead in the 75th minute through Rick’s goal.



The hosts then got their third goal of the afternoon when Kwadwo Duah assisted Rwan Cruz to score in the 85th minute.



Mathias Tissera wrapped up the scoring in the second minute of additional time with the fourth goal of the game to end the game 4-0.



The result means Ludogorets Razgrad are through to the quarterfinal of the Bulgarian Cup.