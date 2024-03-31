Bernard Tekpetey on target for Ludogorets in 2-1 win at Lokomotiv Plovdiv

Sports News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Bernard Tekpetey scored the opening goal for Ludogorets on Saturday when the team posted a 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Plovdiv.



The two clubs locked horns this weekend in a Round 26 contest of the ongoing Bulgarian top-flight league season.



With both teams parading strong starting elevens to start the game, they produced an exciting contest for the fans.



Ghana attacker Bernard Tekpetey started the game for his side and put up an impressive performance.



He scored in the 30th minute to give Ludogorets the lead.



Six minutes later, Lokomotiv Plodiv restored parity when Mitchy Ntelo equalized with a good finish.



With the game being level at halftime, the two teams returned from the break to give it their all.



In the end, a strike from Dinis Almeida in injury time secured a 2-1 win for Ludogorets to keep the team at the summit of the league table.