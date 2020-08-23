Sports News of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Bernard Tekpetey in action as Ludogorets thrash Cherno More Varna

Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey featured for Ludogorets Razgrad in their 4-1 away win over Cherno More Varna in the Bulgaria First Professional League on Saturday.



The 22-year-old climbed off the bench in the 64th minute to replace Mavis Tchibota as his side cruise to a comfortable victory.



Ludogorets took an early lead through the Alex Santana in the 6th minute of the game but the hosts levelled courtesy Mathias Coureur's strike in the 26th minute.



Claudiu Keseru restored the visitors' lead in the 40th minute with a cool finish.



After the recess, Jorginho and Higinio Marin scored in the 73rd and 88th minutes respectively to make it 4-1 as the Bulgarian champions sealed their second consecutive win.



Meanwhile, his compatriot Elvis Manu could not make his debut for Ludogorets due to paper works.



Tekpetey has now made three appearances for Ludogorets so far in the 2020/21 season.



The result moved Ludogorets to 2nd on the league table with six points after three matches played.



The Ghanaian forward joined the Bulgarian giants on a two-year loan deal from German side Schalke 04 after refusing to extend his loan deal with Fortuna Düsseldorf.





