Sports News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Bernard Tekpetey impresses in Ludogorets defeat of Beroe

Bernard Tekpetey, Ghanaian player

Ghanaian attacker Bernard Tekpetey was in action for his side PFC Ludogorets Razgrad in their defeat of Beroe in the Bulgarian top flight.



Top-placed Ludogorets travelled to the Stadion Beroe in Stata Zagora to face 5th-placed Beroe.



Tekpetey started the game for Coach Valdas Dmabrauskas’ side as part of an attacking midfield lineup of 3 in a 4-2-3-1 formation.



Ludogorets opened the scoring after just 3 minutes courtesy striker Claudiu Keseru.



The away side entered the break with the lead but the home side equalized after the first half.



However, another player of Ghanaian descent Elvis Manu shot the visitors back in front in the 62nd minute.



Elvis Manu added another goal to double the lead for Ludogorets before Kiril Despodov completed the routing as the away side clinched the 3 points with a 4-1 scoreline.



Tekpetey could not see the entire duration of the game, as he was brought off after 60 minutes.



With the result, Ludogorets consolidate their position at the top of the standings in the Bulgarian top flight on 48 points, 8 more than 2nd placed CSKA Sofia.