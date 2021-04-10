Bernard Tekpetey handed one match suspension and a fine of 1000 Bulgarian lev

Sports News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey will miss Ludogorets Razgrad's first Premier League match against Montana on Saturday, and also been slapped with a fine of 1000 Bulgarian lev.



The on-loan Schalke 04 player was red-carded in the Cup match against rivals CSKA Sofia in midweek following an outburst in the 60 minute.



Tekpetey after match reviews by the disciplinary panel of Bulgarian football agreed to fine the striker an amount of 1000 lev which is equivalent to $ 608.



The winger's absence will be a huge blow for the league leaders, having inspired the team in recent weeks with some good performances.



The 23-year-old has netted once and provided seven assists in the ongoing campaign.