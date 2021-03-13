Sports News of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bernard Tekpetey climbs off bench to pick vital assist as Ludogorets labour against Arda

Ghana international, Bernard Tekpetey

Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey came off the bench to supply a vital assist in Ludogorets Razgad’s 1-0 victory against Arda in the Bulgarian top-flight on Friday.



The Green and White lads faced one of their toughest tests of the season during their Bulgarian Premier League Week 21 clash against Arda.



Following a cagey first half, coach Valdas Dambrauskas rang changes in his team as he replaced Elvis Manu with his compatriot Bernard Tekpetey in the 63rd minute.



Tekpetey repaid his trainer’s faith by setting up the winning goal for Wenderson to notch home in the 96th minute.



Tekpetey has scored 1 goal and 6 assists in 17 appearances for the side this term.