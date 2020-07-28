Sports News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Bernard Tekpetey clashes with club side Fortuna Düsseldorf

Ghanaian footballer Bernard Tekpetey has been suspended until Wednesday, 29 July 2020 by his club side Fortuna Düsseldorf.



Fortuna Düsseldorf published their decision to suspend the Ghanaian international on their Twitter handle.



The club said: “We have exempted Bernard Tekpetey from his duties and obligations as a squad player until Wednesday, July 29, so that he can look after his personal future during this time.”



The 22-year-old forward has been forcing a move out of Düsseldorf despite being on contract with the club.



With a possible loan move to Ludogorets Razgrad for a reported €200,000 in sight, Fortuna has suspended the Ghanaian player.



The decision was made to allow Tekpetey focus on completing a move out of Fortuna Düsseldorf.



The forward is on loan from Schalke 04 with just one year remaining on his deal with an option to make the deal permanent.



Lacking opportunities to play regularly, Bernard Tekpetey, has made just 9 appearances for Fortuna Düsseldorf with the team finishing 17th in the 2019/2020 Bundesliga season.





