Bernard Tekpetey assist the only goal as Ludogorets beat Botev Plovdiv in Bulgarian top-flight

Sports News of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey produced a brilliant performance as Ludogorets cruised to a narrow win over Botev Plovdiv in the Bulgarian top flight.



The enterprising forward started and lasted the entire duration as his outfit inflicted a 1-0 win over their opponent on Sunday evening.



Tekpetey assisted Jakub Piotrowsk to score the side-only goal of the match in the 65th-minute mark.



Prior to the clash, the Ghanaian forward was adjudged the Player of the Month for September in the Bulgaria First Professional Football League.



The 25-year-old who has been in a rich vein of form this season has scored 8 goals and provided 5 assists in 23 matches.



He will hope to make the yet-to-be-released Ghana provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup following his outstanding performance this season.