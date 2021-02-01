Sports News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bernard Morrison wins goal king at inaugural Simba SC Super Cup Invitation tourney

Bernard Morrison, Ghanaian player

Ghanaian winger Bernard Morrison won the top scorer award in the just concluded maiden Simba SC Super Cup Invitational tournament.



The hugely talented player scored two goals in two matches to help his side Simba SC win the trophy at stake.



His brace in the 4-1 win over Sudanese side Al Hilal earned him the award.



Morrison featured in Sunday's 0-0 draw with TP Mazembe to ensure the finished with four points.



The tournament had hosts Simba, TP Mazembe and Al-Hilal play in a round-robin exercise.



The tournament organized as part of Simba SC preparations for the 2020/21 CAF Champions League Group stage.



The Tanzanian side are in Group A alongside holders Al Ahly of Egypt, DR Congo side AS Vita and Sudanese giants Al-Merrikh.