Bernard Morrison scores for Young Africans against Geita Gold

Sports News of Sunday, 30 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Bernard Morrison scored in Young Africans victory against Geita Gold at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza on Saturday afternoon.



Yanga as they are popularly known beat Geita Gold 1-0 to extend their unbeaten run in the NBC Premier League to 45-matches.



Bernard Morrison, who had just returned from suspension, scored the only goal on the stroke of halftime with a penalty kick.



Morrison's second goal of the season comes as Yanga continues to be the in form side in the league.



With the win, Yanga holds a five-point lead at the top of the table, with 20 points in the bag, as they inch closer to their aim of defending the championship.



Geita Gold is now ninth in the standings after the defeat, with 13 points from 10 games.



Yanga's next match is against Club Africain of Tunisia on Wednesday at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam in the CAF Confederation Cup.



The second leg will be played a week later in Tunisia, with the overall winner advancing to the group stage.