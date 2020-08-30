Sports News of Sunday, 30 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bernard Morrison scores as Simba SC clinch the Community Shield

Ghana international Bernard Morrison

Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison scored one and created another for Simba SC to clinch the Tanzanian Community Shield on Sunday.



The Tanzanian giants were 2-0 winners against Namungo SC at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Memorial stadium in Arusha.



The Community Shield is a curtain raiser to new season which is played between the league champions and Federation Cup (FA Cup) winners.



Simba got their noses in front as early as the 7th minute when Morrison was brought inside the box win a penalty.



Captain John Bocco stepped up to slot home the opening goal of the fixture.



Morrison got his name on scoresheet with his first competitive goal in the 60th minute after he connected a pass from Zambian international Clatous Chota Chama.



Simba wOn the Community Shield for sixth time in history.



Morrison crossed carpet from bitterest rivals Young Africans SC to join Simba about a month ago just after the 2019/2020 season.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.