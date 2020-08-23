Sports News of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Bernard Morrison scores and assists in Simba Day thrashing of Vital'O FC

Bernard Morrison joined Simba earlier this month

Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison scored his first unofficial goal and also assisted as Simba SC thrash Vital'O FC in a friendly on Simba Day 2020 celebrations.



Simba Day is an annual day for Simba SC to celebrate the club’s success after concluding the season and is also used to unveil their new signings to the fans before the new season kicks off.



Simba whitewashed the Burundian giants 6-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday to cap off the celebrations.



Morrison opened the scoring in the 44th minute with a sublime finish before setting up the second goal for captain John Bocco a minute later.



Clatous Chota Chama, Ibrahim Ajibu, Chrispine Mugalu and Charles Illamfya scored the other goals to seal the emphatic victory.



Morrison joined Simba earlier this month after ditching bitterest rivals Young Africans SC just after the 2019/2020 season.





