Sports News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Bernard Morrison's Young Africans set to axe 14 players ahead of new season

Ghanaian forward, Bernard Morrison

Young Africans will release 14 players ahead of the 2020/21 season but fortunately, Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison has been excluded from the list.



The Tanzanian club made the decision to execute the huge cut earlier this year.



The 27-year-old has had his share of troubles in the last few years. He was arrested for reportedly obstructing police from searching his vehicle. He is now said to be out on bail.



Footballghana.com understands that Morrison has been given assurances over his future at the club and will continue playing for them next season.



The club has been in the headlines in recent times. They sacked coach Luc Eymael for releasing derogatory comments to fans.



Morrison has featured for the likes of Hearts of Lions, Ashanti Gold, AS Vita Club and Orlando Pirates in his career so far.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.