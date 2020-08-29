Sports News of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bernard Mensah to wear favourite number 43 jersey at Besiktas

Ghana international Bernard Mensah

Ghanaian midfielder, Bernard Mensah, will wear his favourite number 43 jersey at Besiktas after the club released the squad numbers for the upcoming campaign.



The 25-year-old joined the Turkish giants in the summer transfer window on a season long loan, with an option to bu from Kayserispor.



Bernard Mensah is famous for the number 43 jersey in Turkey, after wearing the same number at Kasimpasa, Kayserispor and now Besiktas.



The attacking midfielder is expected to play a vital role for the club this season, both domestically and in Europe.



Last season, the plamaker scored five times and created eight assists 25 games.



His contract with Besiktas ends in the summer of 2023.

