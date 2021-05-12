Bernard Mensah to leave Besiktas after season when loan spell expires

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah is set to leave Besiktas JK at the end of the season as the club intend not keep him after his loan spell expires.



Mensah joined the Black and Whites on a season-long loan from Kayserispor with an option to make it permanent at a fee of 4.5 million Euros.



The former Atletico Madrid player has made 33 appearances for Besiktas this season where he has managed 4 goals and just one assist.



Besiktas technical team and management are not impressed with the 26-year-old's output for the club and are not enthused to continue with him.



According to Turkish website www.askam.com, Besiktas have already communicated the decision to the player's manager.



Mensah is expected to return to Kayserispor after the Turkish Cup match against Antalyaspor on 18 May 2021.