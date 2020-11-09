Soccer News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bernard Mensah tells Besiktas teammates to brace up for tough matches ahead

On-loan midfielder Bernard Mensah

On-loan midfielder Bernard Mensah has told his Besiktas teammates to punch up after Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Gaziantep.



The Black Eagles had goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu sent off in the 56th minute that contributed to their capitulation on the road.



Mensah, who was introduced for the second half at the Gaziantep Stadyumu, tried to explain why they lost.



"In the first half, we couldn't hold the ball as much as necessary in the midfield,'' the retired Ghana international said.



''We played as good as the red card in the second half, but after the red card, we didn't have what we wanted.



''We have to work hard. We have tough matches ahead. We want all the points. We want to get these points by working hard."





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.