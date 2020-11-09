Sports News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Bernard Mensah takes a temporary break from national team

Bernard Mensah, Besiktas Midfielder

Besiktas Midfielder Bernard Mensah has decided to take a break from the Black Stars to concentrate on his club football career.



The 26-year old made his debut for the Black Stars in a game against Togo where he scored the only goal. He has gone on to make three additional appearances.

Bernard was exempted from CK Akonnor’s latest Black Stars squad after contracting Covid-19.



Unexpectedly, the former Getefe player posted on his social media accounts his decision to take a break temporarily.



“I have decided to take a break from the national team until further notice .. I want to concentrate on my career for now .. thanks to all Ghanaians for their support” he tweeted.



Bernard Mensah has played 6 games for Besiktas this season and scored a goal.





I have decided to take a break from the national team until further notice .. I want to concentrate on my career for now .. thanks to all Ghanaians for their support pic.twitter.com/Qa185z510V — Bernard Mensah (@oliver_mens) November 8, 2020

