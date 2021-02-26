Sports News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bernard Mensah set for injury return against Denizlispor

Midfielder, Bernard Mensah

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah returns to the Besiktas starting line up after a long injury lay off against Denizlispor on Saturday in the Turkish Super League.



The 26-year old picked up an injury against Goztepe in January and has not featured for the club since.



He was replaced by Adem Ljajic in the 46th minute after picking up a knock.



Besiktas coach Sergen Yalcin is hoping to ring some changes to his squad ahead of the game against Denizlispor.



Mensah has been billed to start the game alongside Vida, N'Sakala and Ridvan Yilmaz.



Vida and N'Sakala return to the squad after serving their suspension and Yilmaz makes an injury return to the squad.



The Ghana International has made 24 appearances in the Turkish Super League for Besiktas and has scored four goals.