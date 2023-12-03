Bernard Mensah scores winning goal for Al Tai against Al Fateh FC

Sports News of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Bernard Mensah was on target for Al Tai against Al Fateh FC in the Saudi Professional League on Saturday afternoon.



The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was Al Fateh FC one win, Al Taee four wins, and no draws.



Al Fateh FC had more shots and possession throughout the encounter.



The former Black Stars midfielder started and lasted the entire duration in his outfit 1-0 away win against Al Fateh FC in the week 15 clash played at the Al Fateh Club Stadium.



Mensah, who scored twice in week 14's thrilling win against Al Raed, scored from the penalty spot in the 87th minute.



The away side pushed more men forward to try and score but Al Tai remained solid at the back.



Mensah has netted nine goals in 15 matches in the Saudi Pro League.



He joined Al Tai in the summer transfer window after ending his stay with Turkish outfit Kayserispor.